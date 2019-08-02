Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

World, Americas

'Osama bin Laden's son Hamza was very threatening to US,' says Trump

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 9:21 am IST

US media on Wednesday reported that Hamza bin Laden was killed during the first two years of the Trump administration.

There has been no official confirmation of it from the United States. (Photo: File)
 There has been no official confirmation of it from the United States. (Photo: File)

Washington: Al-Qaeda's Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US, President Donald Trump said Thursday as he refrained from making any comment on news reports about the death of the son of Osama bin Laden.

"I can't comment about that. But he was very threatening to our country. He was saying very bad things about our country," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if the US had any role in the death of Hamza bin Laden.

The US media on Wednesday, quoting unnamed officials, reported that Hamza bin Laden was killed during the first two years of the Trump administration. There has been no official confirmation of it from the United States.

"If confirmed, his death represents another blow to Al-Qaeda, whose ranks were hollowed out by relentless American attacks and by the rise of the Islamic State,” said The New York Times, which was the first US publication to report about it.

"But I can't comment," Trump said when asked about the death of the successor of Osama bin Laden. "But I will say, Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to our country, and you can't do that. Anything beyond that, I have no comment," Trump said.

According to The New York Times, Hamza was not older than 30.

"Because he carries the most famous name in terrorism, the younger bin Laden is able to draw on the devotion that jihadists around the world feel for his father," the daily reported. For these reasons, Al-Qaeda hoped that Hamza bin Laden would be a unifier, appealing not just to the group's base but also to the recruits it lost to ISIS, the US daily said.

Tags: donald trump, osama bin laden, hamza bin laden, al-qaeda
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

There were no other immediate reports of injuries. (Photo: AFP)

Amid ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meet, explosions in 3 places in Bangkok

The agreement, if reached, would cut the number of American troops in the country from 14,000 to between 8,000 to 9,000. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan

Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit. (Photo: File)

Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir again; calls Khan, Modi 'fantastic people'

Islamabad abolished the State Subject Rule in Gilgit Baltistan in 1984, which resulted in demographic changes in the territory. People from different parts of Pakistan are free to purchase land there. (Photo: Representational)

Pakistan has been changing demography of PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, say activists

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Galaxy Note 10+ leak confirms Samsung breakthrough design

2

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

3

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

4

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

5

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham