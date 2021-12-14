Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

  Technology   Mobiles & Tabs  14 Dec 2021  OnePlus Nord CE 2 may launch in India soon
Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 may launch in India soon

ANI
Published : Dec 14, 2021, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2021, 1:13 pm IST

As per 91mobiles, the handset might get unveiled around January or February 2022 in India

OnePlus logo. (Photo: ANI)
 OnePlus logo. (Photo: ANI)

Shenzhen: OnePlus will soon add a new member to its mid-range Nord series in India. OnePlus Nord CE 5G was announced in June this year, and you can expect the successor to launch early next year.

As per 91mobiles, the handset might get unveiled around January or February 2022 in India, with a Dimensity 900 SoC replacing the Snapdragon 750G found in the predecessor.

 

The same 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel is expected to make an appearance while the memory variants will go up to 12GB/256GB configurations, so it's safe to assume that the base one will still be 6GB/128GB.

The camera setup will be largely the same - a 64MP main camera joined by an 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP depth sensor. The same 4,500 mAh battery is said to be on board, but this time around, it will support 65W fast charging compared to 30W on the current version.

It's also being reported that there won't be any drastic changes to the appearance and the Nord CE 2 will retain the plastic frame and Gorilla Glass sheets on the front and back.

 

It is believed to be priced between INR 24,000 and INR 28,000. That's right around USD 315 to USD 370 but accounting for various import taxes and shipment costs around the world, the cited price range might not apply for all markets.

Tags: oneplus nord, oneplus nord ce
Location: China, Guangdong, Shenzhen

Latest From Technology

WhatsApp has also been working to bolster user privacy by introducing an option to make its disappearing messaging feature the default. (PTI Photo)

WhatsApp will hide 'last seen' status from strangers by default

Twitter logo. (Photo: AP)

Twitter is planning to bring vertical video feed

The new battery will be of the same size and will reportedly be able to fit about 10 per cent more mAh. (Photo: PTI/File)

Xiaomi announces new battery with 10 per cent bigger capacity, advanced monitoring

Users who initiate a call from the Google Chat app will now be redirected to the Gmail app. (Photo: Wikipedia/File)

Google introduces voice, video call features in Gmail app

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham