Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 10:01 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

World Anti-Doping Agency bans Russia from world sports for 4 years over doping scandal

AFP
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 4:59 pm IST

The World Anti-Doping Agency unanimously declared a blanket ban on Russia.

Russia was banned from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports for four years on Monday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data, a WADA spokesman said. (Photo: Twitter)
 Russia was banned from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports for four years on Monday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data, a WADA spokesman said. (Photo: Twitter)

Lausanne: Russia was banned from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports for four years on Monday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data, a WADA spokesman said.

WADA's executive committee took the decision after it concluded that Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

The WADA committee's decision to punish Russia with a ban was unanimous, the spokesman said.

Russia, which has tried to showcase itself as a global sports power, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

Its doping woes have grown since, with many of its athletes sidelined from the past two Olympics and the country stripped of its flag altogether at last year's Pyeongchang Winter Games as punishment for state-sponsored doping cover-ups at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

Monday's sanctions had been recommended by WADA's compliance review committee in response to the doctored laboratory data provided by Moscow earlier this year.

One of the conditions for the reinstatement of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, which was suspended in 2015 in the wake of the athletics doping scandal but reinstated last year, had been that Moscow provides an authentic copy of the laboratory data.

The sanctions effectively strip the agency of its accreditation.

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov last month attributed the discrepancies in the laboratory data to technical issues.

The punishment, however, leaves the door open for clean Russian athletes to compete at major international sporting events without their flag or anthem for four years, as was the case during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Some Russian officials, meanwhile, have branded the call for sanctions unfair and likened it to broader Western attempts to hold back the country.

If RUSADA appeals the sanctions endorsed by WADA's executive committee, the case will be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), WADA has said.

 

Tags: worl anti-doping agency, 2020 tokyo olympics, 2022 fifa world cup, russia, russia doping ban
Location: Switzerland, Vaud, Lausanne

Latest From Sports

The Indian women's team won its third consecutive gold medal at the South Asian Games after triumphing 2-0 over Nepal in the summit clash of the 2019 edition, in Pokhara on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

South Asian Games: Bala Devi's brace powers India to win third consecutive gold

The head of Russia's anti-doping agency said Monday that his country had 'no chance' of winning an appeal against a four-year international sporting ban he said was a tragedy for clean athletes. (Photo: AFP)

'No chance' of winning ban appeal, says Russia anti-doping chief

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured that the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will not affect the sportspersons mainly shooters. (Photo: ANI)

Arms Amendment Bill 2019 will not affect shooters, says Amit Shah

Test specialist Ajinkya Ranahe and young opener Prithvi Shaw struck gritty fifties as Mumbai ended day one of their Ranji Trophy lung opener against Baroda at 362/8 here on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Half centuries for Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane as Mumbai score 362/8

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham