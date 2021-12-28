Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

  Science   28 Dec 2021  Innovative X-ray imaging shows COVID-19 can cause vascular damage to the heart
Science

Innovative X-ray imaging shows COVID-19 can cause vascular damage to the heart

ANI
Published : Dec 28, 2021, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2021, 12:49 pm IST

The scientists imaged the tissue architecture to a high resolution using synchrotron radiation and displayed it three-dimensionally

The study has been published in the 'eLife Journal'. (Photo: ANI)
 The study has been published in the 'eLife Journal'. (Photo: ANI)

Gottingen: A research team from the University of Gottingen and Hannover Medical School has detected significant changes in the heart muscle tissue of people who died from COVID-19.

The study has been published in the 'eLife Journal'.

 

Damage to lung tissue has been the research focus in this area for some time and has now been thoroughly investigated. The current study underpinned the involvement of the heart in COVID-19 at the microscopic level for the first time by imaging and analysing the affected tissue in the three dimensions.

The scientists imaged the tissue architecture to a high resolution using synchrotron radiation -- particularly bright X-ray radiation -- and displayed it three-dimensionally. To do this, they used a special X-ray microscope that the University of Gottingen set up and operated at the German Electron Synchrotron DESY in Hamburg. They observed clear changes at the level of the capillaries (the tiny blood vessels) in the heart muscle tissue when they examined the effects thereof the severe form of COVID-19 disease.

 

In comparison with a healthy heart, X-ray imaging of tissues affected by the severe disease revealed a network full of splits, branches and loops which had been chaotically remodelled by the formation and splitting of new vessels. These changes are the first direct visual evidence of one of the main drivers of lung damage in COVID-19: a special kind of "intussusceptive angiogenes" (meaning new vessel formation) in the tissue.

In order to visualise the capillary network, the vessels in the three-dimensional volume first had to be identified using machine learning methods. This initially required researchers to painstakingly, manually label the image data.

 

"To speed up image processing, we therefore also automatically broke the tissue architecture down into its local symmetrical features and then compared them," explained Marius Reichardt, at the University of Gottingen and first author of the paper.

"The parameters obtained from this then showed a completely different quality compared to healthy tissue, or even to diseases such as severe influenza or common myocarditis," explained the leaders of the study, Professor Tim Salditt from the University of Gottingen and Professor Danny Jonigk from the MHH.

There is a very special feature of this study: in contrast to the vascular architecture, the required data quality could be achieved using a small X-ray source in the laboratory of the University of Gottingen. In principle, this means it could also be done in any clinic to support pathologists with routine diagnostics. In the future, the researchers want to further expand the approach of converting the characteristic tissue patterns into abstract mathematical values in order to develop automated tools for diagnostics, again by further developing laboratory X-ray imaging and validating it with data from synchrotron radiation. The collaboration with DESY will be further expanded in the coming years.

 

Tags: covid-19 symptoms
Location: Germany, Niedersachsen, Göttingen

Latest From Science

A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Study finds why some COVID cases are more critical than others:

Health workers inside an Isolation Ward for COVID-19 to treat persons infected with the Omicron variant, at Omandhurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

This file illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US biotech company Novavax. (Photo: AFP)

Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant

Identifying order of symptom onset of infectious diseases might aid in differentiating symptomatic infections. (Photo: AP/File)

Likely order of Covid symptoms depends on coronavirus variant: Study

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham