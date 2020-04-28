Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

29,450

1,560

Recovered

7,129

606

Deaths

938

57

Maharashtra85901282369 Gujarat3548394162 Delhi310887754 Rajasthan22627450 Madhya Pradesh2165357110 Uttar Pradesh198639931 Tamil Nadu1937110124 Andhra Pradesh117723531 Telangana100333225 West Bengal64910520 Jammu and Kashmir5461647 Karnataka51219319 Kerala4823554 Bihar345562 Punjab3309819 Haryana3012133 Odisha111371 Jharkhand103133 Uttarakhand51330 Chandigarh45170 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Science

Six new symptoms added to detect coronavirus infection

THE ASIAN AGE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Apr 28, 2020, 8:36 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2020, 8:36 am IST

Earlier, the CDC’s three symptoms of the virus were fever, cough and shortness of breath

A health worker checks the temperature of a man who arrived to board special buses to their villages in Guwahati. (AP)
 A health worker checks the temperature of a man who arrived to board special buses to their villages in Guwahati. (AP)

New Delhi: Even as India reported 1,463 fresh cases and 60 new deaths, the US’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new symptoms to the existing three signs of novel coronavirus, including intense chills, muscle pain, headache, pink eye, sore throat and loss of smell or taste. These, it said, may show up between 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Experts have also mentioned trouble in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips or face as signs that may mean that immediate hospitalisation is required.

Earlier, the CDC’s three symptoms of the virus were fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The CDC move may mean more people will now have to be tested based on these symptoms. India already considers some of these — fever, dry cough, breathing difficulty — as symptoms and also tests all persons with influenza-like symptoms or with respiratory issues (SARI).

The government said that since isolation centres and hospitals are getting loaded with Covid-19 cases, very mild and asymptomatic patients can stay in isolation in their own homes following a doctor’s recommendation.

However, all close contacts of such cases will have to take hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) prophylaxis as prescribed by the treating medical officer. They should also have the Arogya Setu app on their mobile and it should remain active at all times so that they are monitored regularly by the district surveillance officer. Patients under home isolation can step out only after symptoms are clinically resolved and the surveillance medical officer certifies him/her to be free of infection following laboratory testing.

Health ministry officials also said that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. “They (recovered patients), in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy,” officials said.

Tags: covid-19 symptoms, centres for disease control, six new symptoms

Latest From Science

Pune's Serum Institute of India's Covid vaccine to be out in the market by October, but only if human trials are successful . (Photo: Serum Institute of India)

Indian firm to test Covid vaccine in 3 weeks; if successful, drug won't be patented

Representational image (PTI)

Scientists discover six new coronaviruses in bats

Hydroxychloroquine has long been known to have potentially serious side effects, including altering the heartbeat in a way that could lead to sudden death (Photo | AP)

Hydroxychloroquine study for coronavirus partly stopped as patients develop heart complications

In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Photo | AP)

WHO Solidarity trial testing antiviral drug remdesivir, as it could stop coronavirus from replicating

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham