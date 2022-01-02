Sunday, Jan 02, 2022 | Last Update : 05:05 PM IST

  Science   02 Jan 2022  Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients with cancer had 13 per cent mortality rate: Study
Science

Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients with cancer had 13 per cent mortality rate: Study

ANI
Published : Jan 2, 2022, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2022, 3:23 pm IST

The study was conducted by the COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19)

The consortium identified 1,787 patients with cancer and COVID-19 for the study, the vast majority of which were unvaccinated. (Photo: AP/File)
 The consortium identified 1,787 patients with cancer and COVID-19 for the study, the vast majority of which were unvaccinated. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: A new study evaluated the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicating that they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death.

The research has been published in the 'Annals of Oncology Journal'.

 

The study showed that fully vaccinated patients who experienced breakthrough infections had a hospitalization rate of 65 per cent, an ICU or mechanical ventilation rate of 19 per cent, and a 13 per cent death rate. The study was conducted by the COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19), a group of 129 research centres that has been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on patients with cancer since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Patients with cancer who develop breakthrough COVID-19 even following full vaccination can still experience severe outcomes, including death," said Toni Choueiri, MD, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a senior author on the report.

 

"That is why a multilayered approach that includes masking and social-distancing, along with vaccination plus booster against COVID-19 remains an essential approach for the foreseeable future," he added.

Patients were considered fully vaccinated after having received two doses of either the BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna, NIAD vaccine, or one dose of the J&J vaccine, with the last vaccine dose long enough before breakthrough COVID-19, to consider them as fully vaccinated. The data were collected between Nov. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, before booster vaccines were recommended for patients with cancer by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

"Because measures of immunity are not routinely collected in clinical care, we don't know whether these were patients who mounted effective immune responses after vaccination; a lot of emerging data have suggested that patients with cancer, especially blood cancers, don't mount adequate protective antibody responses. It's important to note that many of the same factors that we identified prior to the availability of vaccination -- age, comorbidities, performance status, and progressing cancer -- still seem to drive many of the bad outcomes," said Jeremy Warner, MD, director of the CCC19 Research Coordinating Center, associate professor at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and a senior author of the study.

 

The consortium identified 1,787 patients with cancer and COVID-19 for the study, the vast majority of which were unvaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated was 54, and 46 per cent of those fully vaccinated had reduced levels of lymphocytes -- the T cells and B cells responsible for immunological responses to viruses. Lymphopenia commonly occurred in patients with cancer receiving anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies or CAR-T-cell treatments for hematologic malignancies, including lymphoma and leukaemia. The study appeared to support previous observations that patients with hematologic malignancies are at greater risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.

 

However, the number of patients in the study was too small to make definitive conclusions about specific types of anticancer therapies that might be associated with breakthrough infections, the researchers noted. Patients on a treatment regimen of corticosteroids also appeared to be more susceptible to hospitalization.

"Similar results (high mortality rates among fully vaccinated individuals) have been reported in other immunocompromised patient populations, such as organ transplant recipients, prior to the utilization of additional vaccine doses. These findings come at a time of concerns that immune escape mutants such as the omicron strain may emerge from chronically infected patients with weakened immune systems. Thus, the immunosuppressed and their close contacts should be target groups for therapeutic and preventive interventions, including community-level outreach and educational efforts," said Dimitrios Farmakiotis, MD, an infectious disease clinician at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and a senior author of the study.

 

Tags: covid-19 symptoms
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Science

A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global variant: Experts

Passengers not adhering to social distance norms, board a train at a railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Clear data supporting very high immune escape potential of Omicron: INSACOG

A flight crew walk through the terminal at Sydney Airport. (Photo: AP)

Antibodies that can block Omicron variant identified

The study has been published in the 'eLife Journal'. (Photo: ANI)

Innovative X-ray imaging shows COVID-19 can cause vascular damage to the heart

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham