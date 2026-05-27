AA Edit | TVK Should Avoid Defectors

Poaching is not new to politics. Be it at the state or national level, sequestering has been a regular game that political parties play whenever they face a crunch in numbers since time immemorial.

The sequestering of MLAs or MPs, who are kept in hotels and resorts at times of political crises, shutting out the voters who actually bestowed the MLA or MP status on them, is a clear indication of shifting loyalties, perhaps for a price, becoming a norm in electoral politics. What has been unfolding in Tamil Nadu now is rather intriguing since there is no crisis looming over the present government.

The drama opened with three AIADMK MLAs elected less than a month earlier giving up their seats by calling on the Assembly Speaker on the ground floor of the secretariat and rushing upstairs to meet a minister in his chamber to join the ruling party. They were joined by another MLA the very next day, unmindful of social media criticism over the previous day’s development.

Brimming with the hope of getting nominated by the TVK to fight the by-election that would be called soon, winning the polls again and entering the Assembly as ruling party members, the four AIADMK members jumped what they felt was a sinking ship. Prior to 1985, the four MLAs could have just walked across to the TVK camp as freshly minted MLAs and had successful innings in the Assembly, as there was no anti-defection law in place.

The four MLAs must take a more circuitous route of resigning, getting nominated by the new party and winning the polls, which is probably the more legitimate course. It is moot why the TVK must encourage this when the party is in no danger of falling anytime soon, with only the minority tag an irritant.