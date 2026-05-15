Shobhaa De | Can The ‘Sweet Bird of Youth’ Be Trusted??

As the euphoria settles around an energetic, enigmatic middle- aged man popularly known as Vijay, who is now the adored (by fans) chief minister of Tamil Nadu, a sober perspective is urgently required.

Calm down! Have you watched the videos of ecstatic devotees dancing to Vijay’s tune? At 56, the ninth chief minister of Tamil Nadu is youthful, all right! But it’s a bit of a stretch to call him a “youth icon”. He is stuck in the Malaika Arora syndrome -- the poor lady cannot escape the media reminders about her age (53), even if her incredible appearance belies the five decades. “Can you believe that she is 53”” is the daily caption posted on IG, as Malaika goes about her daily gym routine. India’s obsession with a celebrity’s age is seriously stupid. Vijay, whose highly successful film was coyly, and modestly, titled GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), is a paradox to those who have not followed the child actor’s career. I plead guilty.

And ignorant. Even though Vijay is billed as one of the highest paid actors in India, I had not heard of him till he won the election.

That’s my bad! But I am not alone. Had Vijay just walked into any event in Mumbai or New Delhi right up until his win, the chances are that he’d have gone unnoticed. Not any longer! He is now the “It Guy” of politics, thanks to the naïve, trusting, worshipful Gen Z admirers who gave Vijay such a stupendous landslide victory (108 seats) in the recent polls. The former actor, who announced his retirement from the silver screen in 2024, has a tough ride ahead of him as he faces the real challenge of governance now that he is in the driver’s seat.

Then comes the question of moralistic, judgmental public opinion vis a vis Vijay’s personal life and the hard choices he will be forced to make. Married to Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan London-based Tamil in 1999, solemnised by Christian and Hindu ceremonies, the couple has two children, Jason and Divya. At the recent dramatic swearing-in ceremony, held at a Chennai stadium to accommodate his screaming fans, it was the “other woman”, actress Trisha Krishnan, who stole the limelight.

His wife and children either stayed away, or had not been invited.

Unfortunately, it was this gossipy sideshow that detracted from the otherwise, well-orchestrated debut of a novice on a vast political stage. Not a single optic was missed by the PR team. Vijay turned up in a sharply tailored blazer, shrewdly signalling the end of a tired old era of white-clad politicians in his state. He gamely did a little jig for the swooning fans, before taking the oath. In all this, the cameras followed a traditionally-clad Trisha Krishnan as she made her way to the front row (jubilantly waving to cheering crowds), where she was warmly embraced by Vijay’s mother. Yes… it marked the ascent of a First Lady (in waiting), while tongues continued to wag and camps took up positions. Sympathies for the abandoned wife and kids outnumbered gush for the Vijay-Trisha partnership. Stones were thrown. Mud was flung, Accusations, hurled. The usual drama movie stars deal with and nonchalantly shrug away…

India is a hypocritical, judgmental, moralistic, holier-than-thou nation when it comes to marital soap operas. Take a bow, Ektaa Kapoor.

My question is simple: Isn’t it far better to be upfront and live your public life with transparency than hide the obvious domestic developments under a cloak of outdated convention? Politicians the world over are breaking the mould by not hiding their private life from the public that’s reposed faith in their ability to lead. If anything needs to be under intense scrutiny, it is the elected leader’s capacity to live up to his/her electoral promises… that’s it. What he or she chooses to do in their private life is nobody’s business -- unless it seriously interferes with the functioning of the State. Or compromises the elected representative’s office -- morally or financially. Reports now suggest that Sangeetha has filed for divorce under the Special Marriage Act. And yes, she has mentioned a third person as grounds for divorce, without naming Trisha. So be it… 25 years later, emotions have shifted significantly. So have circumstances! It is a matter best resolved by those directly involved. But no! Our nosey mentality will not leave it there. We have to take sides. Ironic, considering whether or not Vijay and Trisha get married has nothing to do with any of us! We don’t know them. Have never met them. Aren’t likely to become their BFFs any time soon. So what? We can still scroll away to uncover the latest nuggets -- how is the discarded family coping? Are the kids in therapy?? Tch! Tch! Poor Sangeetha!

This is what happens when you marry a popular star!

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Meanwhile, a restless young rapper-cum-Prime Minister next door is behaving immaturely with Big Brother! Balen Shah, at 36, is the world’s youngest serving leader, who also won a landslide victory in Nepal’s general election in 2026. Once again, it was a Gen Z vote that propelled Balen to his current position. While Vijay performed a victory dance during his swearing-in, Balen rapped away, displaying smart moves for

the cameras. A former mayor of Kathmandu, and a structural engineer by training, Balen has played to the gallery from Day One. India smiled benignly as he wooed the international media with well-timed quotes.

India continued to smile -- till Balen committed a huge tactical blunder by refusing to meet India’s highly-respected 35th foreign secretary, Vikram Misri. Not only was this a major diplomatic faux pas, but a direct insult to a friendly neighbour. Balen’s arrogance and high-handed attitude can be overlooked as spectacular immaturity and an obvious lack of experience. His aggressive and confrontational attitude is on parade almost on a daily basis, as he changes visa rules for Indians (30 days only), and has taken an openly hostile stand by refusing to cooperate in clearing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route that goes through the disputed Lipulakh Pass.

Someone should remind the hot-blooded newly-minted leader of Nepal that public posturing only gets you this far. And as a commentator wrote: “Geography does not change.”

Grow up. India will continue to smile. Till it snarls!