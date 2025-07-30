AA Edit | Adapt Or Perish Is IT Mantra

The recent surge in employee layoffs in the IT sector has sent shockwaves through an industry which is considered synonymous with upward mobility. The decision by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, to lay off 12,000 employees, most of them in the mid-level bracket, is particularly alarming. These decisions underscore a larger, unsettling trend — the acceleration of workforce restructuring under the influence of artificial intelligence and changing business models.

AI has begun to reshape the very foundation of IT services, making many traditional roles redundant. Tasks that once required years of experience can now be handled efficiently by algorithms. In this context, companies find themselves compelled to realign staff structure, reduce costs, and invest in leaner talent pools skilled in AI, cloud computing, data science and cybersecurity.

While companies have to evolve to stay competitive, they also carry a moral and social responsibility, especially in a country like India, where the safety nets not available to people like those in Western economies enjoy. Mass layoffs at the mid-level, where professionals often have financial commitments such as home loans and children’s education, can be destabilising for families and society.

However, employees must also come to terms with a new reality: The age of decades-long employment in a single domain is over. They need to re-skill themselves and embrace emerging technologies. Lifelong learning is a necessity for survival.

The Darwinian principle of “survival of the fittest” is more relevant than ever for not just companies but also employees. However, companies must act with empathy by offering re-skilling support and transparent communication. Employees, on the other hand, must become agile, forward-looking and adaptable. This principle applies not just to the IT sector, but to all sectors in the entire global economy.