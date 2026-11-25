Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making a mockery of bowling attacks. With a sense of ease that is difficult to comprehend, the 15-year-old makes power-hitting look like child's play. His latest assault, representing India ‘A’ against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha, was something straight out of a video game.

A mind-boggling 204 off just 53 balls, including 28 sixes, left people struggling to make sense of what they had witnessed. Social media was soon flooded with comparisons to the EA Sports Cricket ’07 video game, with fans joking that Sooryavanshi must have had a cheat code switched on. It was that surreal.

He rewrote a string of records with an innings that had everything — brute force, timing and an astonishing range of shots. The UAE bowling attack lacked experience, with only one of their five bowlers having played more than 10 List A matches. But hitting 28 sixes in an innings is no ordinary feat.

T20 cricket has changed the way cricket is played, with the range of shots expanding considerably over the years. Sooryavanshi represents a new generation of hitters — fearless, uninhibited and seemingly unbothered by the reputation of the bowler or the occasion.

Sooryavanshi’s stocky frame offers little indication of the power he generates. Much of it, according to biomechanics experts, comes from his remarkable hand speed, balance and core strength. He can hit straight, go over the leg side and find the boundary square of the wicket. He has the range to clear the ropes all around the ground. He has already shown that he can take on the best. During the 2026 IPL, he went after world-class bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins without being overawed.

The challenge now is to translate that promise into consistency at the international level. With Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson providing explosive starts, Sooryavanshi is not yet a regular in India’s T20I playing XI. His opportunities have been limited. In two appearances against New Zealand in the recent series, he managed an eight-ball four and a 19-ball 45. In 10 T20I innings since making his debut in July, he has scored two half-centuries, both against Zimbabwe. His first three outings against England, however, were underwhelming.

His international career is still at a nascent stage and there will inevitably be failures along the way. The real test will come when he faces quality attacks in unfamiliar conditions, particularly against established sides. There is no need to rush the verdict on a teenager who has already achieved so much. Sooryavanshi has time on his side.