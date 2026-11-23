The collapse of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, is a disturbing example of the international community’s inability to confront a crisis that threatens humanity’s future. It shows how competing economic and political interests have made countries myopic.

At the heart of the disagreement was the pathway to move away from fossil fuels. Oil-producing nations, especially Saudi Arabia and Russia, opposed the agreement of future climate action explicitly requiring moving away from fossil fuels.

The European Union and 130 other countries, however, refused to endorse an agreement that avoided identifying the principal cause of global warming. China and India supported Saudi Arabia, while the United States boycotted the meeting as it had exited the Paris Accord on climate change.

The failure of COP31 is troubling because the global community had already recognised the need to transition away from fossil fuels at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. But instead of progressing towards implementation, climate diplomacy appears trapped in arguments over terminology. Equally disappointing is the inability of wealthy nations to offer financial mechanisms to help developing countries adapt to climate change.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, global temperatures between January and September were 1.47 degrees Celsius over the pre-industrial era, and scientists say the world could breach 1.5ºC in the coming decades, bringing disastrous consequences to the only livable planet in the known universe.

Countries, therefore, must break this impasse by offering an equitable solution. Europe, the United States, China and Japan, which exploited nature to industrialise their economies and reached a threshold of prosperity, should own up responsibility in a graded fashion. Countries like India, whose population are still dependent on fossil fuel and those who are dependent on revenue generated by fossil fuel such as West Asian countries, Russia, among others must be rehabilitated through appropriate policies. Underdeveloped countries which have not acquired prosperity must be helped in their transition to cleaner energy.