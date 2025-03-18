AA Edit | Will Telangana Quota Law Stand?

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed the Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, to increase reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, and local bodies to 42 per cent from 29 per cent. It takes the total reservation in Telangana to 67 per cent. Though there are states like Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh, where the total reservation extended in the state has already touched 69 per cent, the Telangana reservation law is a landmark development, as it was done after a proper headcount conducted through an official caste survey that showed that BCs constitute 56.33 per cent, including those from Muslims.

According to the caste survey, people from backward classes make up 46.25 per cent of the state population, Scheduled Castes 17.43 per cent, Scheduled Tribes 10.45 per cent and other castes 13.31 per cent. BC Muslims are 10.08 per cent and OC Muslims 2.48 per cent.

With this law, Telangana becomes the second state after Bihar which followed the caste survey route to enhance reservation. Though the stated intent behind the reservation law is Rahul Gandhi’s philosophy of “Jitni Abadi, Utna Haq” (rights commensurate with population), the Telangana reservation law could face legal disapproval.

In 2023, the Bihar Assembly enhanced total reservation to 75 per cent following a caste survey to support its stand. However, the Patna high court struck down the law as it breached the 50 per cent cap on reservations imposed by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney vs. Union of India case.

The new Telangana law, too, could face legal challenges unless the Central government incorporates it into the IXth Schedule of the Constitution to protect it from judicial scrutiny. That call, however, lies with the PM.