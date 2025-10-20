AA Edit | Will Pakistan Learn To Live In Peace?

Pakistan has promised to end a sequence of attacking Afghanistan, including in air strikes, and then calling for a ceasefire with a demand for peace that is supposed to be more durable this time as it has been brokered by Qatar and Turkey.

Given Pakistan’s mercurial behaviour and its propensity to act militarily and then call for a ceasefire so it can then project the same as a victory on the battlefield, this may not mark the real end of another conflict involving a restive nation not known to respect boundaries and the pursuit of peace as a way of life.

The air of injured innocence that Pakistan assumes each time there is an issue, the regularity with which it plays the victim card when it comes to acts of terror and blaming India for all its ills brim with irony as it is known to patronise terror as a state policy which its army carries out faithfully.

In a week of attacks on its territory by elements of the Pakistani Taliban and counter-strikes by its army and air force that also broke an earlier ceasefire agreement, the nation seems to have felt more injured by the International Cricket Council denouncing the deaths of three Afghan cricketers in an air attack on the province of Paktika and Afghanistan withdrawing in protest from a T20 cricket tri-series in Pakistan.

The fact remains that Afghanistan has never recognised its 2,611-km Durand Line border with Pakistan and that Taliban elements have been prone to making raids on Pakistan before slipping back into home ground. Pakistan is now threatening that since the old ties are thought to have ended with this month’s skirmishes, all Afghan citizens must leave its territory.

It is also known that Pakistan has been bristling with indignation over India playing a game of diplomatic chess by cultivating a relationship with the Taliban regime in Kabul and that the heavy action against Afghanistan was clearly triggered by this play of geopolitics with the Afghan foreign minister visiting New Delhi. It is in Pakistan’s national character that makes it so susceptible to seeing enemies everywhere.