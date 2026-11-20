After thousands of people belonging to the minority Rohingya were killed, the women raped, the children brutalised and villages burnt in the northern Rakhine state of Myanmar by the military, a verdict of genocide has been handed down by the International Court of Justice.

The mass killings and widespread violence against women perpetrated in 2017 were exposed to the world years ago, and this is the first time that a state — the Republic of the Union of Myanmar — has been found guilty of genocide after a case was filed seven years ago, and evidence gathered expressed was in court and an exhaustive legal process gone through before a considered verdict was delivered.

It is a shame on the Myanmar military that they should have carried out such brutal operations on the minority community with Judge Yuji Iwasawa ruling emphatically that “Myanmar’s forces had killed thousands of Rohingya civilians.”

The violence unleashed would have been so brutal in its targeting of a section of the people that to flee would have been the only option for survivors. But, in a land in which the military junta virtually rules on, though in the name of democracy after conducting staged polls, it would be unrealistic even to expect expressions of contrition.

Given the opacity of the country in a setting far removed from the normal as seen in the rule of law as it operates in neighbouring nations, it is highly unlikely that there will ever be reparations. It is also doubtful if the thousands who fled would wish to return to their homeland expecting to be welcomed back with open arms. The question then arises as to what the United Nations can do to render justice to the Rohingya, whether they chose to stay on or left Myanmar in a hurry in 2017.

The ICJ order is not likely to make a great impact though Myanmar has been adjudged guilty whereas in the case of Israel and its actions against the people of Gaza, it has been held guilty only by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry and the ICJ is yet to rule finally in the matter.

Beyond the technicalities, what the cases have been able to bring out so far is the sheer inhuman acts on fellow human beings. It would be more of a disgrace if the army as in the case of Myanmar or a nation’s leaders like those of Israel who ordered the carpet bombing of Gaza get away scot-free after abusing the rights of fellow human beings and even massacring them in thousands.