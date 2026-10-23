AA Edit | Why Hardeep Puri Must Quit

At a time that the Centre finds itself on a sticky wicket over the SIR controversy, the latest photograph of the Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri seated across a table from the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could not have surfaced at a more damaging moment. It deepens the government’s credibility crisis and places Mr Puri’s earlier claim that he met Epstein three or four times in a professional capacity, as part of a delegation, under a glaring question mark.

The photograph, by itself, does not prove any wrongdoing. But it does raise some legitimate questions. Speculations will flourish if facts are withheld. The government cannot expect the public to accept a minister's version, only because he has offered one. The statement issued by Mr Puri's office, stating that the minister could not recall the specific meeting or whether others were present or not, does not make the accusations being raised by the Opposition disappear.

The issue is no longer simply whom Mr Puri met. The more serious question is whether India is being exposed to coercion or pressure by a foreign power. The timing of the photograph released by the US department of justice is also politically explosive. Washington wants India to deepen energy cooperation, buy more American energy and consider refining more Venezuelan crude at Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery. The discussions come amid tensions over India’s Russian oil purchases and negotiations towards an India-US trade agreement.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has linked the controversy to US secretary of state Marco Rubio's visit, asking whom the Americans are allegedly trying to blackmail. It is a serious insinuation, and that is why the government cannot treat this as a private embarrassment involving one minister.

When energy supplies, trade concessions and strategic partnerships are being negotiated, India must demonstrate that its national interests are not vulnerable to foreign pressure. Waiting for a controversy to disappear is not governance. It is evasion. And that is why Mr Puri should quit pending a credible, independent examination. Resignation would not amount to an admission of guilt. Instead, stepping aside would only enhance Mr Puri's image by showing that he dares to welcome scrutiny.