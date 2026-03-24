AA Edit | Welcome Unity Initiative By Manipur CM

Manipur’s new chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s statement that that his government’s talks with the Kuki-Zo council held in Guwahati the other day are the first step to remove the trust deficit that exists between the two communities in the state is welcome in that it signals two significant changes in the approach to the issue compared with that of the earlier dispensation headed by N. Biren Singh.

The first is the government’s decision to hold talks with the Kuki-Zo community. It is a fact that the tribal communities have been living a life of dread and distrust after the May 2023 violence that significantly damaged not just their lives properties but the very belief in the government system. The N. Biren Singh government was so partisan the tribals insisted on a separate administrative mechanism for their hilly tribal areas so that they have a system they can trust on. The chief minister taking the lead to initiate a dialogue process was the need of the hour, the lost hour in fact. Better late than never.

The second is the admission of the chief minister that there exists a trust deficit. Acceptance of the presence of an issue is the first step to solve it, and Mr Singh has come forward to do so. This will inspire confidence in the tribal groups. Now that the government led by a man from the majority community has met it half way, the tribal community will do its bit.

It is not that the historical issues that persisted among the various communities in the state are close to being resolved. They are not. The chief minister has practically ruled out the formation of a separate hill administration for the tribals. The Kuki-Zo Council was unwilling to go to Imphal for peace talks and instead suggested a neutral venue, to which the CM agreed. Differences exist, so do the attempts to find a common ground. A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step, and the Manipuris have taken that all-important step.