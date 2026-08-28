AA Edit | Welcome Curbs On Meta Use

US social media giant Meta Platforms’ decision to pay up to $17.1 billion in penalties and introduce restrictions on the uncapped use of its social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, is a historic win for those who advocate safe online environments for children and teenagers. More importantly, it challenges the technology industry’s long-held assumption that children’s attention is a resource that may be harvested without limit.

According to the deal with 47 states, Meta will pay up to $17.1 billion for violating US child privacy and consumer protection laws, making it one of the biggest penalties imposed in recent times.

The biggest victory, however, lies in the restrictions that Meta has agreed to impose on users aged under 18. A teenager’s use of Instagram and Facebook will be capped at two hours. However, parents can grant additional time. Young users will be restricted from using the apps between midnight and 6 am, and notifications will be silenced during school hours.

Meta will also disable “like” counts, which are among the factors most frequently blamed for social media addiction and user anxiety. It will also block teenagers from using extreme makeup filters that mimic cosmetic surgery, leading to feelings of inferiority among many users.

Another major victory is Meta’s introduction of an option to switch off autoplay and the algorithm that generates a personalised feed and contributes immensely to user addiction. While most teenagers who have already experienced the algorithm may not switch it off, the option can help those who want to overcome their addiction.

In a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2024, about half of teenagers said social media had a mostly negative effect on people their age. Yet, many could not wean themselves away from these echo chambers. The current deal gives them a new chance to rebuild their lives.