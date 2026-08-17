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AA Edit | Wake-up Call For Airport Security

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Asian Age
17 Aug 2026 11:29 PM IST

According to reports, the passenger, who followed all standard declaration protocols, mistakenly believed that his pistol was unloaded and pulled the trigger, leaving two airport staff members wounded

AA Edit | Wake-up Call For Airport Security
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Though the passenger followed all the rules and the incident occurred in the secluded, designated screening area, it is an undeniable fact that he passed through the check-in area, which was crowded with general passengers, airline employees and airport staff. If a person with malicious intentions had such access to the airport, they could have created mayhem. — Internet


( Source : Asian Age )
Bureau of Civil Aviation Security varanasi airport firing incident varanasi international airport 
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