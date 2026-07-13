AA Edit | Vietnam Tragedy: Ensure Safety

The capsizing of a tourist speedboat near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, which claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, including three from Andhra Pradesh, highlights how fun trips can turn into disasters when safety is compromised. Swift rescue efforts by Vietnamese, which saved many lives, deserve appreciation.

Preliminary reports blame overcrowding of the boat, which was carrying 32 passengers, all dealers of Lava International, to Phu Quoc Island. Thailand is no stranger to overcrowding of boats and hundreds of people die in boat accidents. Yet boat accidents continued as tour operators prefer quick money over passenger safety.

The mobile manufacturer, who took the victims to Thailand, should be blamed for negligence. As the sponsor of the trip, the officials of the mobile maker should have ensured that tour operators and passengers followed all safety measures to make their guests reach home safely.

In some instances, the unruly behaviour of passengers and crowding of one part of the deck also led to boat accidents in countries like Thailand. The government should, therefore, conduct a detailed probe to fix accountability and deliver justice to the victims.

As Thailand earns a significant income from tourism, it is imperative for its authorities to crack down on operators who violate safety norms. Strict adherence to weather advisories, regular inspection of vessels, availability of life-saving equipment and proper emergency preparedness are not optional requirements — they are fundamental obligations for tour operators.

This tragedy should also encourage travellers to remain vigilant during recreational activities, be it in India or overseas. Before boarding boats or engaging in adventure tourism, they must ensure that tour operators follow safety protocols, provide life jackets and comply with local regulations. If they find any violations, they should refuse to board the boat as their lives are indubitably more important than recreation. While responsibility rests with tour operators, informed and cautious tourists can also reduce risks.