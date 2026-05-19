AA Edit | US Move Big Relief For Adani Group

The decision of the United States department of justice to permanently drop all criminal charges against industrialist Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani marks the closure of one of the most closely watched legal confrontations involving an Indian conglomerate in recent years.

The case was registered in 2024 by the US justice department against Adanis and various officials from his company for allegedly paying bribes to Indian officials for high-profile renewable energy projects and misleading US investors about it. He and his company strongly denied the allegations.

This settlement, which comes without the admission or denial of wrongdoing, marks a turning point not only for the Adani Group but also for the broader perception of Indian corporate houses operating on the global stage.

The withdrawal of criminal charges, therefore, will likely restore a degree of confidence among institutional investors and lenders, as they eschew stocks of the companies that are in the cross-hairs of the US justice department.

While such settlements are not uncommon in the US and are often pursued to avoid prolonged litigation, the regulatory framework keeps investors and other stakeholders in the dark about the reality, which is against good corporate governance practice.

This settlement ensures that nobody would ever come to know whether the Indian conglomerate had committed any offence or the US government was using the issue to extract any favourable decision in India as alleged by the Congress.

The case, however, highlights pitfalls that Indian companies having American investors could potentially face in the US, if they go out of favour in Washington. This tendency could make Indian businesses uncomfortable in accessing US capital.

The Indian government should, therefore, engage with US officials to evolve an arrangement to ringfence companies from frivolous charges, which could cost their precious time and money.