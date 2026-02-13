AA Edit | US Deal: Be Transparent

The US-India trade deal was one of the most discussed and debated agreements that New Delhi has ever agreed to. Top negotiators from both countries have discussed proposals threadbare before agreeing to it. However, the deal continued to remain shrouded in secrecy, with people getting information in bits and pieces.

Contrary to all established norms, the announcement of the US-India trade deal was initially made on social media, without any details. The White House released a fact sheet days after, and was forced to tweak it within a day to remove the inclusion of pulses and replace the word “commitment” to invest $500 billion in the US with an “intent” to invest $500 billion in the US. India has not released any great details about the deal.

When the US offer of a zero duty on garment imports from Bangladesh set off confusion in Indian exporters, commerce minister Piyush Goyal clarified that a similar facility will be available to Indian exporters, if they buy raw material such as cotton or man-made fabric from America.

Going by traditional wisdom, these missteps cannot be expected in an agreement that was shaped up after months-long deliberations. As Mr Donald Trump does not follow established conventions, the Indian government should remain transparent and release all terms and conditions that it had agreed to under the deal.

Hailing the deal, the US President said America will increase its coal exports to India dramatically. The possibility of India importing coal from the Western hemisphere is remote, especially when the country itself has the fourth largest coal reserves in the world and countries with the third largest and sixth largest reserves — Australia and Indonesia — are closer home.

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared some details about the deal during a press conference and said that the government has ensured sensitive sectors are protected. However, if the government wishes to inspire confidence among people about the deal, it should release the entire agreement, without concealing anything, for public scrutiny.