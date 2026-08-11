AA Edit | Unlock Faster FDI Decisions

A proposal, reportedly being considered by the government to raise the threshold for foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals requiring approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) from `5,000 crore to `15,000 crore, is both timely and sensible. India cannot remain a preferred destination for global capital if it retains approval structures that have not kept pace with the rising scale of investment.

Under the current FDI norms, investment proposals involving foreign equity inflows above `5,000 crore must go before the CCEA, while those below the threshold can be cleared by the ministry concerned. The reported move to triple the limit would allow ministries to decide on proposals without automatically pushing them for the consideration of the Cabinet committee, which met just 10 times in 2025.

The current `5,000-crore benchmark ($550 million) appears dated as investment requirements for semiconductors, electronics, renewable energy, automobiles, data centres, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing routinely run into several thousand crores. This makes the investment which may once have qualified as an exceptionally large investment seem increasingly normal. The approval architecture, therefore, must evolve accordingly.

When multiple countries, including the developed ones, vie for global capital, speed and ease of doing business matter. Besides labour costs, market size and tax incentives, multinational companies typically look for regulatory certainty and the time taken to secure approvals. Every avoidable layer of decision-making imposes a cost and may lead to a lost opportunity.

India has made considerable progress in dismantling unnecessary controls over foreign investment.

That process must continue wherever regulation adds delay without adding meaningful oversight. The proposed change, which is speculated to be under consideration, preserves the essential safeguards of India’s FDI regime. It also signals to global investors that India understands a basic rule of modern business: capital goes where opportunity is matched by speed, certainty and administrative efficiency.