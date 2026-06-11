AA Edit | TMC Crisis The Latest Turn In Bengal Politics

An unusual churn has been happening in the Trinamul Congress after its unusual defeat in the recently held West Bengal Assembly elections as it is showing the signs of a complete meltdown. If the defeat of party supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee was not enough, a large chunk of the newly elected members in the state Assembly has parted ways, formed their own bloc and elected one to be the leader of the Opposition. Its parliamentary party is also showing the signs of a similar crack developing with more than two-thirds of the MPs planning to leave the party and align with the BJP.

This churn is happening in the background of the allegation that the BJP which catapulted itself from a meek Opposition with three seats in the 294-member state Assembly to the ruling party with two-thirds majority wants to own not only the government but the Opposition as well. The defection of the party MLAs and MPs will now be followed by a similar action from the rank and file, especially since the BJP government has already made up its mind to let loose the government agencies after them. There is no large-scale post poll violence this time unlike in the 2021 edition which saw mindless attacks sponsored by the ruling party driving the Opposition, mainly BJP workers, out of their villages into the neighbouring states. However, life may not be that easy for the Trinamul Congress workers active at the grassroots level.

The Trinamul Congress had its genesis when Ms Banerjee, a fire-brand leader who had excelled in the theatrics of the street, felt that her party, the Congress, was unwilling to recognise her role and compensate her with responsibilities that match her contributions. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, her chief lieutenant then, crossed swords with her when he felt Ms Banerjee was undermining him to prop up her nephew. Her detractors say she was interested only in designing a career for him so that others felt sidelined. Ms Banerjee is now being made to taste her own medicine.

It’s in this background the reports of the Trinamul getting merged with the Congress have gained some traction. From the looks of it, it’s a viable option which can present both the parties a win-win situation. The Congress still commands a vote share in the state, however small it is. It also has a set of seasoned leaders, too. As for the Trinamul Congress, becoming part of a national party will give it a broader acceptance and much needed visibility as it could help it fight away the potential threat by the Adhikari government. It may also perhaps stem the erosion of the grassroots cadre and give the CPI(M) which is increasingly becoming assertive after a decade and a half in the state’s politics a tight fight.

West Bengal’s politics is at a crossroads. While the BJP has the wherewithal to dig in, the other three will have to try every permutation and combination that fits its character to survive. As they say, politics is, after all, the art of the possible.