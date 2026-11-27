After weeks-long public discourse on corporate governance at Tata Sons and rights of its shareholders, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) — two charitable trusts under the Tata Trusts umbrella — have moved the Bombay High Court to protect its interests in the company where they own 66 per cent stake.

The petition comes four days before a meeting of Tata Sons’ board of directors, where the issue of the RBI-mandated public listing is expected to be discussed. The issue stems from a notification of the Reserve Bank of India issued in September 2022 classifying Tata Sons in the Upper Layer of NBFCs, which are expected to be listed publicly by September 2025.

Though Tata Sons under its patriarch Ratan Tata resolved against listing, the board got divided after his death, with a majority of independent directors and one director appointed shareholders (trusts) preferring listing.

However, two trusts, which collectively own 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, as evidenced by the petition in the Bombay High Court, are opposed to the listing. Therefore, they sought interim and permanent injunctions restraining Tata Sons and its directors from acting on resolutions that lack the requisite affirmative votes.

Affirmative vote is a crucial mechanism incorporated in the Articles of Association (AoA), which is akin to the founding constitution of a company, to protect the interests of the shareholders. Adjudicating TCS Ltd vs Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd (2020), the Supreme Court approved the legitimacy of the Article 121 of Tata Sons AoA.

The camp that opposes listing had proposed an alternative solution which, according to them, addresses the issues raised by the RBI. Tata Sons is the promoter of over 100 companies, including around 30 publicly listed entities, and Tata Trusts funds hundreds of charitable works. Tata Group, therefore, must resolve their differences amicably, which is in the interests of both charitable institutes and shareholders in particular and the country in general.