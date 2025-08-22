AA Edit | Stray Dogs Order By SC Welcome

Dog lovers are ecstatic. The order to send stray dogs away forever to city or town-run shelters has been modified. Strays are still to be picked up, sprayed, vaccinated and let free in their own territories. And the new order also calls for designated feeding spots for strays to be run by the authorities where the people should also be allowed to chip in.

The old order by a two-judge bench may have been well-intentioned in considering the dangers that a rising number of strays in urban settings pose. But the blanket banishment of all strays into pounds seemed too cruel to the domesticated creatures that have been humankind’s good companion for about 6,000 years.

The significance of the orders of the three-judge bench lies not only in its sympathetic view of dogs as creatures that are very territorial but also in making the order applicable to all of India so there is no confusion over who oversees tackling this mostly urban problem. It also makes sense that the more ferocious and rabid dogs should continue to be kept confined but who should take this call has to be defined clearly.

Metro and municipal corporations must lean on medical advice from expert veterinarians on certifying which (aggressive and rabid) dogs are to be permanently stationed in pounds, but in humane fashion.

There was a recent instance of a pet Pitbull doing a man to death in Chennai. Reacting to the incident, rules for muzzling and leashing of pet dogs in public places were brought in. But, in a country whose people are notorious for disregarding or disobeying laws, enforcement alone won’t bear fruit. There must be voluntary action from pet owners to ensure their dogs don’t attack people and give all dogs a bad name.

Given the pressures brought by a powerful lobby of animal and pet lovers, the Supreme Court acted quickly to undo a cruel order that tried to impose an impossible condition on all stray dogs. Much needs to be done from here to ensure that the public are safe from being chased and bitten by strays and pets.