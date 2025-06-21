AA Edit | Social Media & Visas: Fears Rise

Three weeks after suspending the grant of student visas, the United States has resumed visa interviews, which is a welcome development for thousands of youngsters who seek to access some of the world’s best universities. However, the demand to verify the social media interactions of visa applicants is a troubling trend. It is beyond dispute that US authorities have a sovereign right to determine who to enter their country. However, the demand for unfettered access to private social media accounts raises serious concerns as it goes well beyond the scope of legitimate security interests.

On the face of it, the argument made by US authorities appears sound — social media interactions of a visa candidate might help them to understand his personality and identify potential threats. However, the reality is far more complex. Social media is mostly an imperfect mirror of one’s beliefs and intentions. Sarcasm, irony, or even a heated exchange in the spur of the moment can easily be misinterpreted, especially for a person coming from outside one’s cultural or linguistic contexts. This could lead to a clouded judgment on the part of the visa counsellor and not an interpretation of actual behaviour.

The demand for access to social media accounts of candidates is tantamount to compelling them to open up their private lives to US authorities, which in effect would enforce censorship by proxy. People may begin to self-censor or sanitise their online selves as even a stray comment or so-called controversial post could be used against them in a visa decision. This process sets a dangerous precedent for other countries, especially those ruled by authoritarian authorities.

No one disputes that the safety of citizens must always be the first duty of any government, including that of the United States. However, this responsibility must be balanced with respect for personal freedoms and the principles of privacy and dignity, by either reviewing the social media mandate or putting in guardrails against the US officials abusing their newfound power to peek into others’ lives.