AA Edit | Social Media Use: Parents Must Take Control

The two verdicts handed down by juries in Los Angeles courts last week mark a critical moment of accountability for social media companies. Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Snap will be facing thousands of lawsuits in courts all over the US not only from parents and individuals but also soon.

The verdicts represent a moment of reckoning for companies that like Big Tobacco failed to respond to the oft-repeated and valid criticism that their platforms are addictive and hence extremely harmful for children. The blame for not caring about the people while focusing on business and revenues and a sphere of influence ruling over the world’s children has been squarely laid on social media handles.

While social media companies may be engaged with litigation for a couple of years to come, the landmark judgment pronounced should be a wake-up call for all parents who have the interests of their children at heart. The message is simple and straightforward — the use of social media poses a very serious danger to children.

The verdicts represent a moment of reckoning for companies that like Big Tobacco failed to respond to the oft-repeated criticism that their platforms are addictive and hence extremely harmful for children. The blame for not caring about the people while focusing on revenues and spheres of influence ruling over the world’s children has been squarely laid on social media companies.

The use of social media is closely tied to well-being. Addiction has been known to wreck children’s lives, causing body dysmorphia, imposing anxiety and planting suicidal thoughts. To recognise the danger is more important than the kind of penalties running into millions of dollars.

It is time parents woke up to this clear and present danger to their kids. They must open conversations with their young to restrict the use of social media as banning it may not work because of peer pressure. Many nations have introduced or are contemplating social media bans for children below 16. It remains to be seen how effective such bans are.

It is, however, the parents’ response to the danger that will be far more relevant to how this opportunity can be seized to teach their children to make healthier choices about technology use. They must sit with their children and work it out lest humanity loses another battle to addictions as it did, first to tobacco and then to more harmful recreational drugs. Parents must take some control of their children’s lives in this matter.