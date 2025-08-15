AA Edit | Social Harmony as Important as Progress in Tech, Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12th Independence Day address that lasted for a record 103 minutes on Friday was heavy in strategic, economic and political content. While the roadmap on security, employment generation, power production and tech innovation are all welcome, its political substance was peppered with disquieting soundbites.

The Prime Minister took the nation through the success of Operation Sindoor and warned all the terrorists and those providing them safe haven against a crushing response should they attempt another misadventure. Sudarshan Chakra, an ambitious 10-year project that seeks to develop an indigenous defence shield to protect India’s vital military and civilian installations, must be part of the government’s attempt to pre-empt a ganging up of India’s enemies on all fronts.

The proposed roll out of the first made-in-India chip is an exciting development as it will not only save huge foreign exchange but also inoculate the nation against the attempts by the developed nations to weaponise technology and technology products. The Prime Minister’s announcement on multiplying the generation of nuclear power 10 times by 2047 is also welcome, as nuclear power is one of the safest and cleanest modes of power production. Mr Modi has also announced a scheme to support the private sector in creating over 3.5 crore jobs in two years. The news of the rationalisation of the GST regime is a much awaited one, and the middle class will be looking eagerly towards it.

Well, India has never had a dearth of grand announcements. Hence the most welcome initiative the Prime Minister can now offer is to return to the people next year with a report card on the above announcements.

Next, let us discuss the political side of the address. The Prime Minister warning his fellow citizens about infiltrators entering the country is part of his job. But painting it as an attempt to “change the demography” can be seen as nothing but sabre-rattling. The NDA has been in power for the last 11 years, with Mr Modi as Prime Minister, but it never told the country all these years about the so- called threat of “demographic change”. Interestingly, the Prime Minister has presented no data to prove that the threat he is referring to is imminent. Such a threat, if it is real, must be addressed but Mr Modi and the governments he has headed all these years must take a fair share of its responsibility before preparing the people for it.

Mr Modi is acknowledged to be a product of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and it is understandable that he must praise the organisation as it completes 100 years this year. However, to remember it on the occasion of Independence Day is a bit puzzling as the organisation had little or no role in the Independence movement. It may be remembered that the RSS was banned three times in Independent India; the first after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, and the last after the demolition of Babri Masjid, an event then Vice-President K.R. Narayanan called the second worst tragedy India witnessed after Gandhi’s assassination. It will be a herculean task, therefore, to present it as a uniting influence in this country of immense diversities.

India must prepare itself to take on its enemies and must harness technological advancement for economic progress. But it must also forge social harmony to keep its people united so that they will be able to savour the fruits of development. How much Mr Modi was able to reflect this reality in his speech, however, will be demonstrated when he goes about implementing the promises he has made.