AA Edit | Singer’s Death: Dispel Rumours

The sudden and untimely death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during a sea outing in Singapore on September 19 has left Assam and his fans around the world in shock. It closes a glorious chapter in Assamese music, leaving lakhs of his fans, especially the youth, devastated.

The 52-year-old singer performed in more than 40 languages and dialects during his 33-year career, creating a huge fan following. His funeral procession, counted among the largest in the world, stands as a testament to his popularity in Assam.

Assam, known for revering its cultural icons, is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. Many fans have refused to accept the official version of events, fuelling conspiracy theories. The fact that only Garg met with an accident, while all his companions returned safely from Singapore, has led to speculation.

Such rumours are not without political consequences. In Assam, as in southern states, any controversy around a cultural icon can have serious fallout. Though politically unaffiliated, Garg’s activist streak has further stoked suspicion. Fans have filed nearly 50 cases in various police stations against his colleagues, demanding a high-level probe.

Anticipating a potential political blowback, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma agreed to a second autopsy of the singer’s body in the presence of AIIMS doctors. He also promised two memorials — one in the state capital Guwahati and another in his hometown Jorhat.

Garg was not merely a singer but a larger-than-life figure in Assamese society. He had opposed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in 2017 and joined protests against tree felling by the Sarma government in 2024. His stance often made him appear sympathetic to Opposition parties. With the Assembly election due in March 2026, any misstep in handling the aftermath of his death could cost Sarma dearly.