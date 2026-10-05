AA Edit | Simplify GST, Spur Investment

The GST Council meeting on October 7 offers an opportunity to make India a more attractive place to invest by removing tax uncertainties that complicate ordinary business decisions. With industrialised economies increasingly favouring protectionism and domestic production and negotiations on the India-US trade deal plateaued, India must strengthen its own investment climate by offering an efficient tax system that can restart the investment boom.

A proposal to ease the definition of service exports is one of the important decisions. Indian companies often serve foreign clients through overseas branches that negotiate contracts and receive payments. Such arrangements reflect commercial necessity. They should not become grounds for denying export benefits merely because the Indian supplier and its overseas branch belong to the same legal entity.

The Council should also ensure that qualifying services supplied to foreign customers receive zero-rated treatment, with clear rules governing the customer’s location, place of supply and receipt of payment. Foreign exchange earnings matter, but they alone cannot establish that every transaction constitutes an export. IT companies, consultants, research organisations and engineering firms should be allowed to structure legitimate overseas operations without inviting avoidable tax disputes.

Export clarification must also be part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of doing business. Faster refunds are essential. Money trapped in the tax system cannot finance wages, equipment or expansion.

Input tax credit also needs greater certainty. Simpler registration, fewer repetitive information demands and consistent interpretations across states would help smaller companies enter organised supply chains.

Domestic investment cannot be stimulated through incentives alone. Entrepreneurs must believe that expansion will not expose them to unpredictable liabilities. The Council should measure reform by the time, money and uncertainty it removes from business operations. As globalisation loses some of its appeal abroad, India’s strongest response is to make productive investment easier at home.