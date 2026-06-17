AA Edit | Shifting Sena Loyalties Test of Democratic Credibility

India’s political landscape is witnessing another significant realignment. Reports that six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) are preparing to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction mark a major shift in parliamentary politics. Coming soon after signs of unrest within the Trinamul Congress (TMC), the development underscores a broader pattern of fragmentation within the Opposition that is reshaping the balance of power both inside and outside Parliament.

What makes this episode particularly striking is the absence of any visible ideological disagreement or policy dispute. The lawmakers involved are not breaking away over governance concerns or a dramatic shift in public sentiment. Instead, the move appears to be driven by political expediency — the calculation that proximity to power offers greater security and influence than remaining in Opposition.

For the Narendra Modi government and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), this development is a massive strategic gain. While the NDA already holds a comfortable majority in Lok Sabha, absorbing these MPs from the INDIA bloc provides the ruling alliance a massive psychological advantage over its opponents. It weakens the Opposition’s numerical strength, reduces its ability to coordinate resistance on key legislative issues, and reinforces the perception of a ruling alliance that continues to expand its influence.

Within the NDA, the beneficiary is undoubtedly Eknath Shinde. Since leading the original split in the Shiv Sena in 2022, Mr Shinde has faced criticism from opponents who viewed him as dependent on the BJP’s support. Successfully engineering another significant breakaway from Uddhav Thackeray’s camp strengthens his claim to the Sena legacy and consolidates his authority within Maharashtra politics. By delivering additional parliamentary numbers to the ruling alliance, Mr Shinde also enhances his stature as a key political player rather than merely a regional ally.

Conversely, the blow to the Opposition INDIA bloc is severe. Outside Parliament, it shatters the moral boost they secured from recent electoral resistance. Inside the House, losing a disciplined regional bloc diminishes their cumulative debating fire power and weakens coordinated floor management. It leaves the alliance scrambling defensively, forced to project unity while structurally leaking strength.

Legally, the defectors are threading a needle. By capturing exactly two-thirds of the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislative strength (six out of nine), the breakaway faction seeks protection under the anti-defection provisions of the Tenth Schedule. The Thackeray camp is already fighting back, approaching Speaker Om Birla and citing the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that floor power cannot be entirely divorced from the parent political organisation.

However, the deepest casualty remains institutional ethics. This mechanical manipulation of the law highlights severe moral and ethical challenges. When lawmakers elected under a specific party symbol and platform jump ship so swiftly without needing to explain the reasons for their action, it invalidates the mandate of the voter. Politics increasingly resembles corporate consolidation rather than ideological representation. As numbers triumph over principles, the boundary between strategic political alignment and the erosion of democratic sanctity continues to dangerously blur. When electoral mandates are treated as negotiable commodities, institutions survive, but democratic credibility suffers.