AA Edit | Shah’s Master Plan Won WB

The scale of the BJP's breakthrough in West Bengal is not just about an electoral victory. It's the culmination of a long, methodical political project crafted painstakingly by the saffron outfit’s “Shah of strategy”, Amit Shah. For a party that once struggled to find a foothold in Bengal's political culture, this moment signifies a strategic triumph built on persistence, realignment and micro-level control.

What set the Bengal campaign apart was Mr Shah’s decision to virtually camp in the state, transforming the election into a hands-on, command-driven operation. To break the impregnable bastion of Mamata Banerjee's TMC, Mr Shah not only reviewed booth-level-data, but also held marathon meetings with district leaders and constantly fine-tuned saffron tactics based on feedback and ground reports. Not a single constituency was treated as peripheral; every seat became a battleground with tailored strategies.

Mr Shah's painstaking investment in booth committees paid off, as cadres were trained, monitored and mobilised with military precision. His emphasis on accountability, where local leaders were directly answerable for performance created an organisational sharpness, never seen before in Bengal. As the TMC became entangled in the SIR mess, Mr Shah silently crafted a social coalition by tapping into the discontent among SCs, tribals and a section of the OBCs. By doing so, the BJP expanded its reach beyond its traditional base. The outreach was mapped constituency by constituency with messaging focusing on local issues and grievances.

Everything Mr Shah did was data-driven micro planning. Polarisation was unleashed with strategic clarity. By zeroing in on ideological contrasts and foregrounding issues of identity, governance and corruption, the BJP consolidated large segments of the Hindu vote and simultaneously capitalised on divisions and disenchantments within the Opposition's support bases. The narrative that “Bengal's demography was threatened” by large-scale illegal immigration of Bangladeshis was reinforced through a tightly-coordinated campaign machinery. He also countered the “outsider” tag pinned on the BJP by Mamata’s Trinamul Congress. Regional faces were elevated, cultural symbols were invoked and a rhetoric was crafted to match Bengal's sensibilities.

The Union home minister strategically leveraged the deployment of Central armed forces to shape the electoral environment. Mr Shah’s model of camping on the ground, going through details, synchronising organisation with narrative and the selection of candidates demonstrates how modern elections are won by mastering every layer of planning and execution.