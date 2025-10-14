AA Edit | SC-vetted Karur Probe Welcome

The Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the investigation into the stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives during a rally of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) of actor-politician Vijay to the CBI is welcome. An investigation by a Central agency and supervised by a three-member committee headed by a former judge of the Supreme Court is expected to bring out the truth behind one of the biggest tragedies associated with a political event in the state. The Supreme Court directive appears to be fool-proof in that the investigation will not be swayed by political parties either at the state or at the Centre.

As the apex court pointed out, the incident “shocked the national conscience and deserves a fair and impartial investigation”. However, the political parties appeared to be busy fishing in the troubled waters of state politics after it. While Mr Vijay went into a long episode of silence with an occasional expression of regret, most others were in the process of calculating political gains. Reports suggested every conversation between any two leaders was viewed as an attempt to accrue political capital out of the tragedy and for forging new relationships. This is not done.

It may be noted that the way the Madras high court handled the case came in for criticism by the Supreme Court. The apex court not only suspended the high court’s directions for the appointment of an SIT and a one-man inquiry commission but also criticised the single bench for making observations against TVK and its members without making them a party to the case. It also expressed dismay at a bench of the court entertaining petitions while petitions seeking a probe were pending before another bench. It is a reminder that the judiciary must play its part of an adjudicator of justice with utmost care and caution.

The investigation must be able to fix the responsibility as to what caused such a tragic loss of human lives so that effective measures can be taken to avert a repeat of the same. Every human life is precious and must be protected, whatever it takes.