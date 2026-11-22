If elections to the rural local bodies in Rajasthan are taken as a pre-poll survey, they surely give some ominous signs to the ruling BJP while offering the Opposition Congress some reason to cheer. However, seeing the way the two parties manage elections, it is eminently possible that the BJP will be able to analyse the losses at the grassroot level and make up for them ahead of the Assembly polls there which are two years away. The Congress, on its part, remains prone to nurturing dissidence out of victories as always.

In the elections held to the district panchayats and the village panchayats, the Congress has far outdone the BJP. It has won 3,758 of 7,520 village panchayat samiti seats against the BJP’s 2,213; its tally in the district panchayat elections is 794 of the total 1,271 seats for which results were declared, the BJP winning 357 seats. So the Opposition party is set to wrest control of 23 of the 37 district panchayats for which results have been declared.

The trend is clear: The people who overwhelmingly voted for the BJP in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections have sent a message to the Bhajan Lal Sharma government in the state that they not exactly happy with the way his government is functioning. There may be an argument that the results do not reflect the thought of the whole of the state as the BJP had an edge in the municipal polls held shortly ago. However, the details do not offer much consolation for the saffron party as its lead in popular vote against the Congress was less than one per cent.

The BJP had chosen to instal greenhorns as chief ministers in several states where it won Assembly polls the last time; Bhajan Lal Sharma was a first-time legislator when he was made Rajasthan chief minister. The BJP will have to do a rethink of its choices not only in Rajasthan but in other states as well if the trend is sustained while the Congress will have to fight a tough battle to retain its edge till the Assembly elections are over.