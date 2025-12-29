AA Edit | Pushpa 2 Stampede: Actors Liable

The Hyderabad City Police’s decision to name Allu Arjun, one of the prominent Telugu film actors in the Sandhya 70MM theatre stampede case makes an important declaration — that celebrities cannot shirk responsibility for the consequences of their events and actions.

The stampede occurred a year ago during the premiere show of the Pushpa 2 movie at Sandhya 70mm on December 24, 2024, killing 35-year-old M. Revathi and injuring her nine-year-old son, Sritej. The stampede triggered massive backlash from the public over critical flaws in event management and the alleged insensitivity of the organisers.

Though the inclusion of Arjun’s name in the police chargesheet cannot, in itself, be construed as a judgment of guilt — which rightly remains the court’s domain — it does underline an important principle that is often ignored in the country: Public stature does not place anyone beyond the realm of accountability when tragedy strikes at an event where their presence is central to its success.

The influence that a celebrity carries imposes upon him an undeniable duty of care. When the celebrity’s arrival becomes the focal point around which crowds swell, the responsibility becomes shared, not optional.

The stampede was caused by serious lapses in planning, crowd management, security arrangements and coordination among multiple stakeholders, such as theatre management, event organisers, private security personnel and the police.

While the police cannot file charges against themselves, the role that police oversight played in triggering the stampede is by no means trivial. The police failed to anticipate the crowds that the premiere of a nationally super-hit movie like Pushpa 2 would draw to a congested and decades-old single-screen theatre like Sandhya 70MM.

Nevertheless, celebrities cannot escape their duty towards their fans in particular and the public in general. If this case prompts celebrities to take a more proactive role in ensuring safety, it will serve a purpose far greater than merely assigning blame, as it may help prevent future tragedies.