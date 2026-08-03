AA Edit | Protect Lives, Restore Trust In J&K; Don’t Let Fear Back

The killing of two young Hindu migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam on July 31 evening — days after the “shoot and scoot” assassination of IRP head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in neighbouring Anantnag — has once again exposed the fragility of peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Police suspect a lone Lashkar-e-Taiba operative may be responsible, but the impact is far wider: the attacks revive old anxieties, shake public confidence, and target those most vulnerable.

Migrant workers sustain construction, horticulture, brick kilns and infrastructure across the Valley. They travel thousands of kilometres to earn modest wages, yet remain poorly protected and easy targets. Their killings are not just acts of brutality; they are attempts to disrupt normalcy, sow fear, and fracture communal harmony.

The latest attacks triggered a massive security response — cordon-and-search operations, additional deployments, and intensified counter-terror grid strengthening. His directives for mandatory registration, employer-provided insurance, and dignified last rites for victims are necessary steps. But Kashmir’s recent history shows force alone cannot secure lasting peace.

This Wednesday, August 5, marks seven years since the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Against this politically charged backdrop, the National Conference has intensified its demand for the full restoration of statehood — an aspiration widely shared across the region.

It is in this context that NC president Farooq Abdullah’s remarks questioning the “timing” of the Kulgam and Anantnag attacks have sparked controversy. Abdullah argues that targeted killings often spike whenever political demands — especially statehood — gain momentum. The Lt. Governor’s call for an unbiased investigation is legitimate; his caution against premature conclusions is prudent. But political speculation around terror incidents, from any side, risks deepening polarisation and distracting from the urgent task of securing lives.

Reports suggest the Centre may restore statehood under a Delhi-like model while retaining control over policing and law and order, a plan the NC rejects. Whatever the framework, the Anantnag and Kulgam attacks must not be used for political score-settling.

Terror attacks must not be politicised to undermine elected leaders or democratic demands. Authorities must also avoid mass detentions, demolitions and sweeping arrests that alienate communities and erode trust.

Lasting peace needs targeted counter-terror operations and community-sensitive policing. Migrant workers require secure housing, transport, rapid-response teams and liaison officers. Investigations must be swift, transparent and protected from misinformation, while political leaders must condemn violence, support victims’ families and avoid exploiting tragedy.

Jammu and Kashmir stands at a crossroads today. Constitutional changes reshaped its politics but not its people’s aspirations. Restoring meaningful statehood, empowering elected institutions and clarifying administrative and security roles are essential to rebuilding trust.

Statehood alone cannot bring peace. Peace requires residents and migrant workers to live without fear, tourists to feel safe, and security personnel to be protected from terrorist attacks.

The Valley must break free from violence and political exploitation. Whatever the statehood model, Kashmir needs inclusive politics, protective security and unity. The killers must face justice, while people are safeguarded with compassion and foresight.