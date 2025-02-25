AA Edit | PM’s drive on obesity welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an anti-obesity drive seeks to address one of the challenges that the country faces — growing incidence of lifestyle diseases among Indians.

The country has already got the dubious distinction of being the global capital of diabetes, contributing 23.7 per cent of global diabetic patients. However, the most alarming statistics relate to children — 73 lakh boys and 52 lakh girls were found to be obese in 2022 compared to just two lakhs in 1990.

Obesity was higher among urban people at 44.17 per cent compared to 36.58 per cent in rural areas. Similarly, 44.6 per cent of the educated is obese compared to 38 per cent of the uneducated because of sedentary lifestyle and consumption of fast foods.

According to an estimate, the annual edible oil consumption per person in India is 20 kg, which is over six times more than the 2.9 kg reported in 1950-60. The WHO’s ideal recommended per capita annual edible oil consumption is 12 kg per person.

The country’s edible oil consumption increased faster than the production. India imports over two-thirds of its oil demand or 16.5 million tonnes. India’s dependence on imported edible oil could send food inflation into a tailspin if the dollar gets strengthened phenomenally.

As part of achieving self-sufficiency in oil, a Niti Aayog report suggested a roadmap for increasing local oil supply and controlling oil demand through “behaviouristic approach”, which include spreading awareness among people about ill effects of higher consumption of edible oil.

Mr Modi, the best communicator of the day in India, appears to have taken upon himself to educate people about the adverse effects of higher amounts of oil. His decision to rope in 10 celebrities from diverse fields coming from across India will amplify his message against excessive use of edible oil, which is not good for the health of people as well as the economy.