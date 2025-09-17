AA Edit | PM@75: Salute to People Power

For over a decade, September 17 has acquired new importance in India as it is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been many things to many people. Yet, one thing is indisputable — Mr Modi’s rise to the political pinnacle is a testament to a vibrant Indian democracy and his hard work. His rise shows that the son of a lower-middle-class family can occupy the highest position of power in the country.

In the run-up to his first Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Mr Modi, as the Gujarat chief minister, was a darling of corporates. His project execution and no-nonsense approach endeared him to the middle classes and educated sections of society. His welfare policy remained unstated during his 2014 Lok Sabha campaign. Nevertheless, after his ascent to power, Mr Modi emerged as one of the most welfare-focused Prime Ministers in India.

His government’s JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) Trinity enabled financial inclusion for people in the lower rungs of society. The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana introduced basic life insurance for the people. He ran the longest-ever free foodgrain distribution programme in the world. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana proved to be the biggest boon for rural women, freeing them from polluting wood-burning stoves. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat were aimed at creating an equitable and pollution-free country.

Unlike the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government, the Modi government did not pursue the privatisation of state-owned enterprises, as feared by many in 2014. He strengthened and streamlined the operations of public sector banks, making them profitable. The Modi government also invested its energy in new sectors such as microprocessors, among others. His government has also focused on skill development and reskilling as a way to make people employable.

Every leader undergoes intense scrutiny in his lifetime because of the conflicting interests of others. However, it is only history that makes a truly dispassionate assessment. Just as Manmohan Singh once said about himself, history may also be kinder to Narendra Modi.