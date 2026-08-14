AA Edit | Pilot Drug Test Sets Off Alarm

The disclosure that the commander of an Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi had taken medication prescribed by his family doctor for severe sleep difficulties is deeply disturbing, particularly because a confirmatory post-flight test was reportedly positive for cannabis. Although investigators have not established that the pilot was impaired or that his condition contributed to the aircraft’s sudden loss of altitude, the episode could seriously undermine passengers’ confidence in air travel.

Civil aviation rests on an unwritten compact. Passengers surrender control because airlines promise professional competence, regulatory vigilance and uncompromising safety. Therefore, a pilot consuming an impairing substance while commanding an aircraft would represent a grave breach of that understanding.

A pilot affected by a psychoactive substance could experience impaired concentration, slower reactions, altered perception, reduced coordination or poor decision-making. Despite all the safeguards that modern aviation offers, the flight’s safety ultimately depends on sound human judgment. At cruising altitude, even a momentary lapse can have serious consequences.

Reports of drug use, fatigue, and undeclared medication can make passengers question the safety of air travel. Airlines and the government must also investigate reasons that made the pilot in question not declare his medical conditions as per the mandate.

No personal or professional difficulty can justify reporting for duty while impaired or concealing medication that could affect performance. At the same time, the airlines need to create an environment in which pilots can disclose sleep disorders, mental health concerns and other medical problems without automatically fearing dismissal.

While Air India’s decision to make all pilots, instead of a random 10 per cent, undergo drug tests is welcome, testing alone cannot substitute for a mature safety system. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) must conduct its investigation into the technical aspects of the aircraft without getting overshadowed by the pilot’s drug test results. Therefore, every person involved in aircraft operations should behave responsibly. Otherwise, it will not only affect their career, but also damage the airline and air travel as a whole.