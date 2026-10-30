AA Edit | Petroleum Minister Escapes Axe

Hardeep Singh Puri may not have Houdini’s handcuffs to contend with, but the Union petroleum minister has pulled off an escape act worthy of the legendary magician. Cornered by the Epstein controversy and speculation over his omission from the earlier list of Rajya Sabha nominees, Mr Puri seemed to face an uncertain political future. Then came the surprise nomination, offering him an unexpected lifeline in the Modi government.

After his photograph with the disgraced sex offender surfaced, the Opposition seized on it as a sledgehammer to bludgeon the Modi government. With his name missing from the earlier list of Rajya Sabha nominees, Mr Puri appeared to be marked out as a convenient scapegoat, his political fate seemingly sealed.

Mr Puri was being viewed in the power corridors as a liability. His nomination to the Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh has changed the narrative completely and dramatically. With his current term from Uttar Pradesh ending on November 25, the fresh nomination provides Mr Puri not only the chance to retain his parliamentary membership but also strengthens the prospects of his continuing in the Modi cabinet.

The BJP’s move to hold on to Mr Puri comes barely a week after his photograph with the sex offender reignited the controversy. However, this fresh lease of life may have spared Mr Puri the immediate prospect of political marginalisation, but it is unlikely to draw the curtains on the controversy.

The Opposition will be in no mood to let the issue slip. The questions surrounding the nature and extent of the interactions will continue to rage. Mr Puri’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha can be viewed as a demonstration of faith by the BJP leadership and the Modi government, signalling they are not prepared to abandon a minister clouded by controversy. What the ruling establishment may project as a vote of confidence, its critics and political rivals are likely to interpret as a political endorsement despite unanswered questions.

For now, Mr Puri can breathe easier. The prospect of a premature exit from the Cabinet has receded. From being conspicuously absent from the earlier list of nominees to being rescued by surprise nomination, his journey has so far been a remarkable turnaround.