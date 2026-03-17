AA Edit | Oscars Prove Love Of Art Is Universal

Art is universal. And music can be said to appeal to the soul first. It was no surprise then that the song “Golden” from the film K-pop Demon Hunters should prove such a universal hit as to win an Oscar even as the movie it is featured in won the award for the best animated feature film. A double for the Korean film and its music comes with the force of a refreshing wind of a new trend.

The march of taste for Korean culture, especially among the youth and not only in the USA but in India too, where Korean music and movies are making waves among very young people, found recognition in the gongs for “Golden” at the Oscars and for the movie that had also won awards at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice awards and PGA awards. “Golden” became the first K-pop song to win a Grammy and an Oscar.

The universality of its appeal may be behind the phenomenon of music being so popular as a subculture, and regardless of the language of the lyrics. The songwriter EJAE, who found acceptance as a performer after being ridiculed for being Korean, relished the acceptance that she said she owed to resilience. Her success lent an exotic spotlight to the Oscars that has often been upbraided for being ‘mostly white’.

The recurring theme of there being no escape from politics at the Hollywood showpiece event was in evidence not only in actor and presenter Javier Bardem’s one-liners like “No to war” and “Free Palestine”. Michael B. Jordan’s portrayal of twins in life in Mississippi of the 1930s recognises what the blacks went through to find social acceptance.

The best picture award going to “One Battle After Another” carries a message about contemporary America, which while being led down the garden path in an authoritarian way is also inviting cries of fascism as the state engages in militarism in wars fought a long way from home.

The best cinema must instil a pensiveness so needed when seeing the course humanity is taking. To the credit of Warner Bros, soon to be bought over, they produced two acclaimed movies like “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” in the same year with the films going hammers and tongs at the Oscars.