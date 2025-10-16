AA Edit | ORS Clarification Life-saving

After over two years long legal battle started by a paediatrician from Hyderabad against misbranding sugar drinks as ORS, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) redefined Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to mean only those liquids that conform to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standard formulation — a precise balance of glucose, sodium, and electrolytes.

This clarification issued on October 14 corrects several years old misconception that any sugary drink — ranging from fruit juices to carbonated beverages — could substitute for ORS. This is a result of Dr Sivaranjani Santosh’s perseverance against misuse of ORS brand by some companies for profiteering. She filed a public interest litigation against FSSAI in the Telangana high court in 2022 against branding sugar drinks as ORS products.

The FSSAI’s clarification, though technical in nature, has far-reaching public health implications in a country where diarrhoeal diseases continue to claim thousands of lives each year. Because of the misbranding of sugar drinks, many families often bought sweetened liquids during their family member’s diarrhoeal episodes. While the sugar drinks may have provided temporary energy, they lacked the vital electrolyte ratio required to prevent dehydration. In severe cases, excessive sugar could even worsen fluid loss. The new definition, therefore, is not just a semantic correction — it is a life-saving clarification.

Thanks to the clarification, people could now buy an accurate ORS formulation, which is medically effective. When labels strictly adhere to scientific standards, consumers can make more informed choices. It will also encourage wider distribution and proper use of WHO-approved ORS sachets, which remain one of the simplest and most effective public health innovations in history.

However, there are practical challenges. Small-scale manufacturers who previously sold “ORS-like” drinks will need time and support to reformulate their products and comply with the new norms. State governments must, therefore, help them switch to manufacturing ORS products which are compliant with WHO standards.