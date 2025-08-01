AA Edit | Nisar Symbol Of Space Diplomacy

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has recently launched the Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (Nisar) satellite, which is considered the most sophisticated radar that could spot the minutest of changes anywhere in the world, in partnership with the American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Agency (Nasa).

Nisar is the first satellite in the world to use dual-frequency radar — L-band (NASA) and S-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) — on a single platform, enabling high-resolution, all-weather, penetrative day-night imaging of the Earth’s surface.

The satellite could monitor climate change incidents such as melting glaciers in the Himalayas, detecting subtle ground movements caused by earthquakes and landslides, tracking forest cover, biomass and carbon stocks, and assessing agricultural health and wetland dynamics. Nisar’s data, which will be stored in an open-access model and used by both India and the US, will provide key insights for scientists, policymakers, and disaster management agencies.

Previously, Isro has developed and operated SAR satellites like RISAT-1A and RISAT-2B, which primarily use S-band and X-band radar. However, the L-band SAR, built by Nasa, gives Indian scientists access to data that penetrates forest, snow, and soil and enables better tracking of environmental and geological changes.

This is also the first time that Isro has used GSLV Mk II rocket for launching an earth observation satellite into a sun-synchronous polar orbit, which is around 600-800 km from the earth compared to elliptical Geostationary Transfer Orbit lying at 200 km to 36,000 km away. This launch enhances India’s capabilities in deploying heavier and more complex payloads.

Beyond the scientific benefits, Nisar represents the maturing strategic partnership between India and the US and stands as a testimony for science diplomacy. It also provides a welcome relief from ultranationalist rivalry and protectionism among nations across the world in the Donald Trump era.