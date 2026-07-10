AA Edit | Nijjar Face-saver Holds Lessons

The US decision to charge Lawrence Bishnoi and his crime syndicate with ordering and executing the 2023 murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada has laid bare an impalpable truth for Canada and India each. As for Canada, its Prime Minister almost wrecked its mutually beneficial relationship with India by accusing the Government of India with the crime with no proof to show. As for India, the development points to the fact that a criminal gang can plan, organise and executive a high-profile murder in a foreign country even while spending its days behind bars in this one.

The Nijjar murder had undoubtedly put pressure on the then government of Justin Trudeau in Canada thanks to the presence of the vocal Sikh community in that country but it chose to blame India instead of trying to get to the roots of the crime. It may be remembered that the US decision now comes after a thorough year-long investigation codenamed Operation Hard Ball which hit upon three India-based organised crime groups, including the Bishnoi gang, followed by arrests in the US, Canada and Europe. It has come to the fore that Mr Trudeau’s statement in the country’s parliament and to the public putting India under a cloud over the murder had no force of truth. It is sad that the two countries wedded to democratic ideals had better avenues and platforms to work together to put down crime syndicates but the Canadian administration chose not to do so. It is the duty of the Canadian establishment to introspect and correct that grievous error.

The US decision is an acknowledgment of India’s response to the Canadian charge as “absurd and motivated” but India must admit that it exposes unacceptable gaps in the administration of criminal justice in this country. All those who are responsible for a situation where a person lodged in high security prisons after being charged under anti-terror and anti-organised crime laws and their associates can operate at will in India and abroad must be brought to book. US action may make India feel like it has scored a point in its quarrel with Canada but that cannot be a reason for complacency; it must be taken as an eye-opener instead.