AA Edit | New Queen Of Indian Chess

Within six months of D. Gukesh becoming the youngest-ever world champion, another Indian teenager has taken the chess world by storm. Nineteen-year-old Divya Deshmukh, draped in the tricolour and radiant with pride, stood tall on the FIDE Women’s World Cup podium in Batumi, Georgia, after scripting a win that might well signal a generational shift.

By toppling her illustrious compatriot Koneru Humpy — a flagbearer of Indian women's chess for over two decades who is twice her age — Divya didn’t just claim a title. She stepped up with a poise that suggested the torch had quietly, but decisively, been passed.

The final against Humpy, a two-time world rapid champion and current World No. 5, culminated in a thrilling tie-break that tested nerves and skill in equal measure. Divya, ranked 18th, met every challenge head-on. Her sharp openings, tactical surprises and fearless play left a trail of elite players in her wake, including China’s World No. 6 Zhu Jiner, India’s Harika Dronavalli and former world champion Tan Zhongyi. While Divya’s nerves have drawn comparisons with M.S. Dhoni’s famed calm under pressure, it’s her aggressive approach and variety that have become her signature.

The Nagpur girl's stupendous World Cup campaign brought with it a string of firsts. She became only the fourth Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title. She also secured a spot in the 2026 Candidates tournament. Now, she has a shot at challenging for the world title. Sharing the final stage with Humpy ensured India will now have, at least, two players in the Candidates.

For years, women's chess has been ruled by Chinese and Russian players. But with Humpy’s World Rapid title, India’s historic gold in the Olympiad and now Divya’s breakthrough, the balance of power appears to be shifting.

Indian chess is clearly living its golden age. Never before has the nation held such a dazzling array of global titles all at once. Powered by a fearless generation, the teenagers are not just breaking records; they’re building an empire.