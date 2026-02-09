AA Edit | New Facets Of RSS Revealed

For all those who think the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) represents an idea that is antithetical to the idea of India, its chief Mohan Bhagwat has something to say. In a speech that is part of the centenary celebrations of the organisation, he said the leadership of the RSS is open to people from all castes, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the only requirement for the post is that the person must be a Hindu.

He said the Uniform Civil Code, a contentious issue which several sections of the people think violates several constitutional provisions, should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and must not lead to divisions.

Mr Bhagwat endorsed reservations, saying constitutionally mandated quotas should continue until communities that have faced generations of injustice achieve comprehensive upliftment and a sense of security.

It is not very clear what prompted the head of the Sangh Parivar to project an idea of inclusiveness when the government it handholds at the Centre works towards undermining the very idea of diversity and federalism in the country. While Mr Bhagwat wants the UCC to be a friendly exercise, the BJP government in Uttarakhand has implemented one which destroys his idea of it.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a neo- convert to the Hindutva parivar, is engaged in a competition with himself in alienating a section of his own people. History, past and present, has several instances that betray the disconnect between what the RSS preaches and what its foot soldiers practice on the ground.

It’s highly unlikely that the Sangh feels the need for a change in tack, though his terse reaction to a question whether good days for the RSS came after the BJP came to power can arouse curiosity among the Sangh observers. “It’s the other way round,” he said, making it amply clear the organisation is not dependent on the comforts the BJP can offer. It may be remembered that the RSS’ response was not very muted when then BJP president J.P. Nadda said his party was able to stand on its own. Fraternal fracas, perhaps.