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AA Edit | Neet Re-test Is Finally Done, But At What Cost To Nation?

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Asian Age
22 Jun 2026 11:35 PM IST

Some measures are part of the routine but their combined effect is chilling: mobilisation of nearly seven lakh personnel including police teams, observers, invigilators and examination staff across the country; the Indian Air Force flying more than 200 sorties to transport the question papers to various parts of the country; introduction of Aadhaar-based biometric verification and face authentication; two-layer frisking; CCTV surveillance and deployment of mobile signal jammers at the examination centres; and the setting up of the command-and-control centres at the NTA headquarters, the ministry of education, central institutions, state-level monitoring centres and district collectorates to oversee the examination in real time

AA Edit | Neet Re-test Is Finally Done, But At What Cost To Nation?
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Except for the invocation of Article 352 to declare a National Emergency or the clamping of curfew, the country witnessed measures normally associated with wartime while it was in fact conducting an entrance test attended by 20 lakh teens who are focused on building a career in medicine. — Facebook


( Source : Asian Age )
National Testing Agency question paper leak NEET-UG national emergency NEET re-test 
Asian Age
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