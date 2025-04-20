AA Edit | Needless Row Over Hindi in Maha

The New Education Policy, which was approved by the Centre in 2020, has stirred up quite a controversy in many states. After the Tamil Nadu government expressed concerns that NEP is trying to impose Hindi, a similar debate has started in Maharashtra after the state government’s decision to make Hindi compulsory in Marathi and English medium schools. But on closer examination, the debate appears to be an unnecessary row over a non-issue.

Under the NEP, Maharashtra is now implementing the three-language formula from classes 1 to 5, which always existed for higher classes. Under the formula, Hindi will be the compulsory third language after Marathi and English in Marathi and English medium schools. For the rest of the schools that use other languages as medium of instruction, which are few and far between, English and Marathi will be the other two compulsory languages. In that case, the opposition to Hindi as the third language on the ground that it reduces the importance of Marathi is baffling.

From the Thackeray cousins to Congress and Sharad Pawar’s party leaders, who are opposing the “compulsion” of Hindi, are not opposing the implementation of the three-language formula. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his colleagues are defending their decision insisting that Marathi remains the primary language in the state. But the fact is Hindi has been the most preferred third language in Maharashtra schools.

One of the reasons why Hindi is preferred is because it uses the same Devanagari script as Marathi and is a comparatively easier language for teachers as well as students who are familiar with Marathi and vice-versa. Most schools in Maharashtra do not give any other option than Hindi.

Similarly, parents sending their children to English medium schools also prefer Hindi over any other Indian language. But for some inexplicable reasons, the state government decided to “impose” Hindi, which was anyway the most preferred language after English and Marathi. On the other hand, those opposing the “imposition” are also aware of Hindi’s status in Maharashtra.

For many Marathi people from Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, Hindi is the primary language of communication. Same is the case in Mumbai where one automatically uses Hindi or English to interact with a stranger. The only plausible explanation for the controversy is that both sides are trying to create an emotional issue which they can exploit in local body elections.