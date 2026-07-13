 Top
Home » Opinion » Edit

AA Edit |Need For J&K Statehood Is Vital; Don’t Lose Focus

Edit
Asian Age
13 July 2026 10:29 PM IST

Article 1 of the Constitution is not only the foundation of that document but also the cornerstone of the entire array of principles this nation is founded on. It states in no uncertain terms that ‘India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States’. The framers of the Constitution had no doubt in their minds that the very idea of India is founded on federal principles and that the states are its foundational units

AA Edit |Need For J&K Statehood Is Vital; Don’t Lose Focus
x
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was at his diplomatic best over the past two years when he chose not to adopt a confrontational course with the Union government on the question; he counselled patience even among his own party colleagues believing that the Union government would fulfil its promise to the state and to the nation. He has now called for a march to the national capital on July 20 to press for the demand. — File Photo


( Source : Asian Age )
Article 370 india union of states jammu and kashmir statehood Omar Abdullah 
Asian Age
About the AuthorAsian Age

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X