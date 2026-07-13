AA Edit |Need For J&K Statehood Is Vital; Don’t Lose Focus
Article 1 of the Constitution is not only the foundation of that document but also the cornerstone of the entire array of principles this nation is founded on. It states in no uncertain terms that ‘India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States’. The framers of the Constitution had no doubt in their minds that the very idea of India is founded on federal principles and that the states are its foundational units
( Source : Asian Age )
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