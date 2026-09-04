AA Edit | MP Minister’s Apology Won’t Do

There is hardly an element of surprise in the decision of Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel to endorse the state Cabinet’s recommendation against granting permission for the prosecution of minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks targeting Colonel Sofya Qureshi, the Army spokesperson during Operation Sindoor, as it serves the BJP to attach a religious angle to every incident. But the party must be reminded that its decision to condone the grave mistake of its minister comes at the cost of weakening the morale of the armed forces.

Colonel Qureshi did nothing to warrant being labelled a “sister of terrorists” when she was explaining to the world how India was making Pakistan accountable militarily for the terror attack on unsuspecting innocent pilgrims in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir. The terrorists, as per the government’s own version, had Pakistani links and hence it launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites in that country. Col. Qureshi was performing the role assigned to her as part of that operation. The BJP owes an explanation to the country as to what prompted its senior leader to make an attempt to link the very same officer to terrorists.

The nasty communal colour with which the minister wanted to paint an officer of the armed forces would have gone unchallenged but for the firm stand of the Madhya Pradesh high court which ordered the filing of a first information report against him. It should not be missed that the state government sat on the issue for a year and was shaken out of its slumber by the Supreme Court which enquired about the progress of the investigation.

The Indian armed forces represent the country and its values; the men and women wear their uniform and perform their tasks on the assurance that they enjoy the confidence of the whole country. Ministers such as Mr Shah puncture that solemn bond. If the BJP believes its own propaganda about its patriotism and concern for the armed forces, it should take steps to ensure that the wrongdoer faces the law and does not escape with worthless apologies.